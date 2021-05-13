Nintendo Turning Former Production Plant Into Gallery Near Kyoto

Justin is already looking at flights for 2023.

Nintendo fans will soon have a new place to make a pilgrimage to.

The company has announced the conversion of a production plant near Kyoto to a "new gallery to showcase the many products Nintendo has launched over its history". Located south of Kyoto in the suburb Uji, the gallery is currently targeting an opening in Nintendo's 2023 fiscal year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024).

In previous lives, the facility was used for the production of hanafuda and other playing cards, as well as a customer service area for repairs. The facility was decommissioned in 2014 but is being revitalized as part of a plan to rebuild the Ogura Station portion of Uji.