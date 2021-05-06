Spiritfarer Receiving Physical Release Via iam8bit

And yes, you still get the updates.

One of the most serene games of 2020 is finally getting immortalized in cartridge.

Spiritfarer, the afterlife management simulation from Thunder Lotus Games, will receive a physical edition on July 27. After a listing appeared on Amazon Germany overnight, iam8bit confirmed they would be distributing the release.

The standard edition will retail for US$49.99 and include a digital artbook / soundtrack, plus postcard and sticker sets depicting locations in the game. There will also be a double-LP vinyl release of the soundtrack and a Collector's Edition, in a matter similar to their releases of the Ori titles on Switch.