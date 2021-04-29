Blast Brigade Suiting Up On Switch Later This Year

An American, a Russian, and a Scot walk into an island...

The run and gun platformer is going to be adding a dash of exploration later this year.

Russian publisher My.Games have announced a Switch release for their upcoming action platformer Blast Brigade, due later this year for US$19.99 or equivalent. Developed by an internal studio called Allods Team Arcade, the goal is to combine the run-and-gun gameplay of a Contra with deep exploration.

Players will be able to swap between four international characters: an American (armed with a grenade launcher), a Russian (a grappling hook), a Scot (who is also a cyborg), and a resident of an unnamed island paradise with ancient technology.