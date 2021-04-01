New Pack, Features Coming To Capcom Arcade Stadium

Not quite to the cost of (insert nearest football / baseball stadium here) yet, but give it long enough...

Capcom's Arcade Stadium is continuing to expand over the next few months.

Two optional features will be sold for US$0.99 or equivalent starting on May 25: the "invincibility" mode will make the characters functionally immortal, while "Display Frame Set 1" will provide additional options for the cabinets.

Capcom also confirmed that additional game packs beyond the three sold at launch will be available with details coming "at a later date".