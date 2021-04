With friends like these, who needs enemies?

Mario may have passed on, but his brother is picking up the torch.

A LEGO starter course for Luigi has been revealed for preorders, and they are expected to arrive around August 1. The interactive course features cameos from Yoshi and Boom Boom, as well as Luigi reactions to events.

The Mario set recently received an update in which Mario began to call for Luigi, which set the reveal up. The trailer can be seen below: