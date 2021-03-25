Yu-Gi-Oh! Amiibo Cards to be Released in Japan Alongside New Rush Duel Title

Someone please hide my wallet

Konami announced today that it will release Yu-Gi-Oh Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! (say that three times fast) in Japan on August 12, 2021. This game will be based on a format of the trading card game that has not been released outside of Japan yet called Rush Duels. These cards are similar to the original TCG, however are played in a faster pace that allow for faster summoning of monsters. This format is different from the earlier released Speed Duel style of play and the popular Duel Links mobile game.

Additionally, Siliconera reports that the game will also see the release of various Yu-Gi-Oh! amiibo cards in Japan that are compatible with the game. Three (regular) cards will be included as a first-print bonus, and an amiibo card is offered as a pre-order bonus. Presumably these amiibo cards can be scanned using the NFC features of the Nintendo Switch to unlock additional cards and content in the game. It is unkown at this time how many Amiibo cards will be released, how these will look and how much they will cost.