Blizzard Arcade Collection Adds New Games And Features In Update

The collection got 66% bigger.

The Blizzard Arcade Collection has added new games for free along with some new items for the existing games.

Added as brand new games are The Lost Vikings 2 (1997), aka "Lost Vikings 2: Norse by Norsewest" and a sequel to the original puzzle platformer that offers new abilities and two new characters, and RPM Racing (1991) which was claimed to be the first US-developed game for the Super NES.

The game's Museum mode has added design documents for the games, and Rock 'n Roll Racing has added an option for MIDI versions of the game's music (known as "Streamer Mode").