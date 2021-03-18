NEO: The World Ends With You Receives New Trailer and Release Date

Meet the Wicked Twisters

Square Enix announced today that NEO: The World Ends With You, the sequel to the beloved Nintendo DS cult classic, will be releasing on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on July 27th 2021. The game will also see a release on PC via the Epic Games Store. Accompanying this news a new trailer was shown that provides a look at the title's extensive voice cast and some new gameplay.

Unlike the DS original, this game takes place in a full 3D environment and will feature team battles, in which the teams competing in the Reapers' Game will have to duke it out to not get erased. Features like clothing equipment and psych powers seems to make their return as show in the trailer. The story is a direct follow-up of the original title's Anime, which is set to begin airing later today in Japan.

You can view the new trailer below. The game can be pre-ordered at Square Enix official site.