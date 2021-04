And some paid DLC to go along with it.

More content is coming to Streets of Rage 4 later this year.

A major update is planned that will include a training mode, a new ultra-hard "Mania+" difficulty, and new color palettes for the playable characters plus support for the "Mr. X Nightmare" DLC. This DLC will include a Survival mode and three new playable characters.

The first character - major foe Estel - and hints for the other two are in the below trailer: