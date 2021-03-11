Platinum Introducing New Line Of Games With Sol Cresta

We had to confirm this wasn't an April Fools joke.

Platinum Games is going to attempt to bring classic arcade gameplay into the 2020s.

The company announced a new line of games called "Neo-Classic Arcade", and its first product will be Sol Cresta - due for release on Switch later this year. Sol will be the third title in the "Cresta" shooter series: the first two (1980's Moon Cresta, 1985's Terra Cresta) were developed by Nichibutsu and are currently available in the Arcade Archives for Switch.

The Cresta titles focus on "dock and shoot" gameplay, as demonstrated in the trailer below: