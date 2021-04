The end of May starts to fill in with some interesting shooting action.

A shockingly popular Japanese series is about to make its western Switch debut.

Earth Defence Force: World Brothers, which launched in Japan at the tail end of last year, will come out in North America on May 27 via D3 Publisher. The localized version will feature an English dub and subtitles.

The Switch version will feature online and local co-op (two copies of the game required).