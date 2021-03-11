Ambition: A Minuet in Power Announced for Summer Switch Release

Hot Guillotine Summer

Joy Manufacturing Co. released a new trailer for Ambition: A Minuet in Power on Tuesday to announce the spring PC release window. At the end of the trailer, they included a surprise Switch release window. Ambition: A Minuet in Power is coming to the handheld console this summer.

Ambition: A Minuet in Power can be described in a lot of different ways. Kickstarter success, roguelike, dating sim, otome, period piece, and more are all valid ways to explain what Ambition is as a game. The game centers around a young woman attempting to navigate the ever changing social landscape of a pre-French Revolution Paris. Using mechanics commonly found in dating sims, the player will gain or lose favor with various political factions and Parisian nobles. Each play through of the game will be different from the last, but the goal is always the same, survive.