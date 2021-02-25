Shin Megami Tensei III Plays A Nocturne On Switch May 25

Featuring Raidou from the Devil Summoner series! (And some other schlub.)

The first hordes of demons in Tokyo will arrive in late May.

Atlus have announced the English release of the remastered Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD will be on May 25, for US$49.99 or equivalent. As with Persona 5 Strikers in February, there will be a Digital Deluxe version (US$69.99) that includes access to the game four days prior (May 21) as well as DLC: the package includes a "Merciful" difficulty, Dante (from the Devil May Cry series) and Raidou (from the Devil Summoner spinoff), eight music tracks from prequel and sequel Shin Megami Tensei games, and two bonus item/map packs.

The Western release is based on the up-to-date version of the Japanese release from last October, which received graphical enhancements and direct demon skill inheritance in updates.