Tiger Woods Returning To Digital Golf In Next 2K PGA Tour Game

He may never play another competitive round - unless you pick up 2K's next golf game.

An old friend of Nintendo platforms is returning to video games following a nearly decade-long absence.

2K have reached an agreement with Tiger Woods to include his likeness in future PGA Tour games, beginning with this year's release. The first PGA Tour-licensed game from 2K did release on Switch last August.

Woods is tied for the PGA Tour's career wins lead with 82 tournament victories, 15 of which were in the four "major" championships (US Masters, US Open, British Open, US PGA Championship). Woods previously was the title characters in EA's licensed golf games from 2003 - 2012, with the last four titles selling well on Wii with its support for accurate controls via Wii Motion Plus. The agreement with EA was not renewed in 2013. Woods himself was involved in a major car accident on February 24, suffering injuries that may end his competitive career.