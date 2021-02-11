Wii U System Update Released; Yes, in 2021

The Wii U is approaching maximum stability.

After two and a half years, the Wii U has received a system update.

We're only two days away from its successor's fourth anniversary, but Nintendo seems to still remember the Wii U enough to make small changes after all these years. A new firmware update was quietly released today, bringing the system up to version 5.5.5 (skipping 5.5.4 for unknown reasons). Unsurprisingly, the update's official patch notes merely say that "improvements to overall system stability and other minor adjustments have been made to enhance the user experience."

It's not clear why Nintendo chose to push out an update to the Wii U now, but the patch comes only four weeks before the day of reckoning where several of their limited-edition games will be delisted from the Switch eShop. Alongside the removal of these titles, the online features for the Wii U version of Super Mario Maker will be reduced on the same day, permanently disabling the ability for players to upload new levels to the game's online collection.