GameFreak Goes Open World With Pokemon Legends: Arceus In Early 2022

The next game from Game Freak is a tale of myth and legend.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus, launching in early 2022, is set in the Sinnoh region several hundred years before the events of Diamond and Pearl. Although the battles will be traditional, the world will be fully open for exploration.

Players will have their choice of Rowlet, Cyndaquil, or Oshawott as starting Pokemon and will attempt to solve the mysteries of the region's Mythical creator, Arceus.