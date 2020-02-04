Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero Emerge on Switch on May 14th.

Time to take the plunge

Unknown Worlds announced today that the oceanic adventure Subnautica and it's sequel Subnautica: Below Zero will launch on the Nintendo Switch on May 14th. While Subnautica: Below Zero has been in early access for quite some time, both it and its predecessor were revealed to be coming to Switch during an Indie World presentation last year. The game sees players exploring a near endless ocean on a distant alien planet that is brimming with lifeforms and a mysterious story. Its sequel is set on the frozen planet 4546B, full of new creatures and other deep-sea terrors to challenge your exploration. In addition, BANDAI NAMCO will release a physical bundle containing both games for the Nintendo Switch which will be available on the date of its release. This retail version will cost $59,99. Both games can also be purchased individually from the eShop. Subnautica: Below Zero will be available for $29,99.