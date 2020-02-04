Second Caligula Effect RPG Being Localized In Fall

Really though, what's wrong with being friendly with a thoroughbred?

NIS America is returning to high school this fall with a newly-announced localization.

Announced in the Japanese-language Nintendo Direct last week for a June 2021 release in Japan, The Caligula Effect 2 has been picked up for localization by NISA with a "Fall" release date listed. A limited retail edition is now available on the NIS America online store, as is company policy.

As with the original game, The Caligula Effect 2 will feature a party of people trying to escape from a "gilded cage" version of a Japanese high school.