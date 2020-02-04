Pokemon Presents Presentation Airing Tomorrow

Will the Hoopanings leave everyone Infernape? Only one way to find out.

Pokemon's 25th anniversary is this Saturday and we're getting some announcements the day before.

The Pokemon Company will air a "Pokemon Presents" video tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 1600 CET, or midnight on the 27th JST. No length has been given for the video TPC have confirmed the video will be approximately 20 minutes long.

Typically, "Pokemon Presents" presentations as hosted by The Pokemon Company would feature projects for current Nintendo systems as well as mobile platforms - or in the case of Pokemon Unite, which is about to enter beta in Canada, both.