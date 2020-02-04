Donkey Kong-inspired Platformer Stitchy in Tooki Trouble Coming Soon to Switch

Replace corn with bananas and you get the idea.

Missing some side-scrolling Kong action? Well, Stitchy in Tooki Trouble from developer Polygoat will soon be running and jumping all over your Switch screen. Set against a colorful backdrop, players will guide Stitchy through over 25 stages in this experience designed for all ages. Take on mine cart rides, boss battles, and fire-breathing robots on your quest to reclaim your corn from the evil Tooki.

Check out the trailer below and stay tuned for the game's release date.