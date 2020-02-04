Diablo II Achieving Resurrection On Switch This Year

Stones of Jordan do not refer to one of our review editors.

The Arcade Collection isn't Blizzard's only return to the old school for Switch.

The long-rumored Diablo II remaster will come to Switch this year - with cross-platform play - as Diablo II: Resurrected. The original PC title released in 2000, though was made compatible with modern PCs as late as 2015.

Pricing for the console versions was not confirmed, though the PC version has a $39.99 US MSRP.