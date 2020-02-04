We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Diablo II Achieving Resurrection On Switch This Year

by Donald Theriault - February 19, 2021, 5:57 pm EST
Total comments: 2 Source: Blizzard

Stones of Jordan do not refer to one of our review editors.

The Arcade Collection isn't Blizzard's only return to the old school for Switch.

The long-rumored Diablo II remaster will come to Switch this year - with cross-platform play - as Diablo II: Resurrected. The original PC title released in 2000, though was made compatible with modern PCs as late as 2015.

Pricing for the console versions was not confirmed, though the PC version has a $39.99 US MSRP.

Talkback

PhilPhillip Stortzum, 1 hour ago

Very exciting, but I don't see anything in the press release saying it's cross-play, just cross-progression between platforms. Either way, that's mighty awesome!

riskman64Jordan Rudek, Reviews Editor1 hour ago

What's the price on eBay for a SoJ right now?

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement