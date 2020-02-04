Blizzard Announces Collection Of Classic 16-Bit Era Titles

"The stage is set, the green flag drops..."

Blizzard has announced a return to their days as Sculptured Software at this weekend's BlizzCon.

The Blizzard Arcade Collection is a compilation of three 1993-94 games that all appeared on the Super Nintendo: co-op puzzle platformer The Lost Vikings, futuristic combat racer Rock 'n Roll Racing, and action title Blackthorne. The collection is available now on the eShop for US$19.99, or in a "Blizzard 30th Anniversary Bundle" along with special items for Overwatch and Diablo III for $29.99.

The original 16-bit versions of the games are included along with a Definitive Edition, with both modes featuring a 10-second rewind and a "Watch" mode for The Lost Vikings and Blackthorne that allows players to jump in at any point. Each game offers different bonuses: