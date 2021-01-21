Nintendo Airing Direct February 17: Planned For Fifty Minutes

...that's not a typo, we swear.

The happening bunker is quickly filling as Nintendo has returned with its biggest Direct in a year and a half.

Nintendo of America tweeted an announcement a short time ago that the next presentation would air tomorrow (February 17) at 5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT, 2300 CET. According to the note, it will be roughly 50 minutes long and include details on previously released games including Smash Ultimate as well as games for the first half of 2021.

This is the first full-length presentation since September of 2019: due to the pandemic, prior Directs were in the "Mini" or "Partner Showcase" formats.