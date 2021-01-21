We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Nintendo Airing Direct February 17: Planned For Fifty Minutes

by Donald Theriault - February 16, 2021, 9:05 am EST
Total comments: 7 Source: Nintendo

...that's not a typo, we swear.

The happening bunker is quickly filling as Nintendo has returned with its biggest Direct in a year and a half.

Nintendo of America tweeted an announcement a short time ago that the next presentation would air tomorrow (February 17) at 5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT, 2300 CET. According to the note, it will be roughly 50 minutes long and include details on previously released games including Smash Ultimate as well as games for the first half of 2021.

This is the first full-length presentation since September of 2019: due to the pandemic, prior Directs were in the "Mini" or "Partner Showcase" formats.

Talkback

Luigi Dude19 hours ago

Holy shit!!!

First official Direct since September 2019, and it's one of the longest being 50 minutes.  Some megatons are about to drop.

So of course I'll still be at work during it. :'(

Khushrenada19 hours ago

I HAVE ALL THE HYPES!!!!

Mr. Bungle17 hours ago

Last chance to post your 2021 predictions in the forum:
https://www.nintendoworldreport.com/forums/index.php?topic=66289.0

Lemonade14 hours ago

I totally thought Directs were dead, so this is great news.

I wonder if Zelda anniversary news will be in this or if they will do that later in the year.

nickmitch13 hours ago

Quote from: Lemonade

I totally thought Directs were dead, so this is great news.

Same. I included that in my post for the 2021 prediction thread.  I'm very happy to be wrong though!


Direct hype is hype.  Them saying the focus is on existing games and 1st half releases makes me think they'll be another big Direct later in the year.  I'm really interested to see what's getting DLC or if they just want to highlight recently released games that maybe haven't gotten enough spotlight.

Stratos12 hours ago

Quote from: Lemonade

I wonder if Zelda anniversary news will be in this or if they will do that later in the year.

I think a little of both. They will kick off with acknowledgement of the anniversary and something releasing with it, but save the lion's share of stuff for a future themed direct.

Spak-Spang1 hour ago

I would love a 35 Zelda game that is basically a dungeon rush of of the first Zelda game.  That would be super fun.

I loved the original NES Zelda but could never beat it.

