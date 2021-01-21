We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Blasphemous Adding Crossover Character From Bloodstained In Thursday Update

by Donald Theriault - February 16, 2021, 9:00 am EST
Discuss in talkback! Source: Team17

Two explorations that should go great together.

The indie exploration platformer Blasphemous is adding some more experience to the roster.

An update launching on Thursday will add a new character: Miriam, the main character of fellow 2019 release Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. In a special mode, players will have to locate pieces of a portal to get Miriam back to her home world, with a special bonus for completion.

Also coming in the "Strife and Ruin" update is a new boss rush mode and a "Demake Area".

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement