Blasphemous Adding Crossover Character From Bloodstained In Thursday Update

Two explorations that should go great together.

The indie exploration platformer Blasphemous is adding some more experience to the roster.

An update launching on Thursday will add a new character: Miriam, the main character of fellow 2019 release Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. In a special mode, players will have to locate pieces of a portal to get Miriam back to her home world, with a special bonus for completion.

Also coming in the "Strife and Ruin" update is a new boss rush mode and a "Demake Area".