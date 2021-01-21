We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Playtonic Games Forming Publishing Arm, Including Team-Up With Prominent Switch Developer

by Donald Theriault - February 12, 2021, 9:22 am EST
Source: Playtonic Games

The maestros of the chameleon and bat are adding guns and slime to their portfolio.

Yooka-Laylee developers Playtonic celebrated their birthday by becoming a publisher.

Opened six years ago today to prepare for the original Yooka-Laylee, the studio helmed by former Rare developers has opened Playtonic Friends, which will serve as a publisher of games from smaller developers. Their first three partnerships are with:

  • Fabraz - developers of Slime-San and the upcoming Demon Turf
  • PC shooter developers Awe Interactive, who have teased bringing their first title BPM: Bullets Per Minute to Switch
  • Mobile developer okidokico
