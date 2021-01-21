Playtonic Games Forming Publishing Arm, Including Team-Up With Prominent Switch Developer

The maestros of the chameleon and bat are adding guns and slime to their portfolio.
Yooka-Laylee developers Playtonic celebrated their birthday by becoming a publisher.
Opened six years ago today to prepare for the original Yooka-Laylee, the studio helmed by former Rare developers has opened Playtonic Friends, which will serve as a publisher of games from smaller developers. Their first three partnerships are with:
- Fabraz - developers of Slime-San and the upcoming Demon Turf
- PC shooter developers Awe Interactive, who have teased bringing their first title BPM: Bullets Per Minute to Switch
- Mobile developer okidokico