Nintendo Sales Panic: January 2021 US NPD Group Results

One Ripken-esque streak continues, but the other falls to math.

The Switch hardware momentum continues to roll on in January's US sales survey from the NPD Group.

All data from January 3 - 30 and rankings are based on revenue unless otherwise noted. Third parties contribute eShop sales data to the survey, but Nintendo does not.

Hardware saw the Switch emerge as the top selling console by units, though the PlayStation 5 (sold at US$399/$499) was the top selling system based on dollars. The Switch's sales in January are at most 465,800, as its sales are the most in a January since the Wii in 2010, and marks the 26th consecutive month it has led the sales race extending its record.

Software had no new retail releases from Nintendo, but catalogue titles continued to rock the top 20 in software. Animal Crossing New Horizons led again in fifth, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was right behind in 6th and Ring Fit Adventure 7th. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fiinished 9th, Super Mario 3D All-Stars ended in 11th, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild landed in 16th, and Super Mario Party scored 19th. Third parties were represented by NBA 2k21 (10th), FIFA 21 (12th), Immortals: Fenyx Rising (13th), Mortal Kombat 11 (14th), Just Dance 2021 (15th), and Minecraft (17th).

The full Switch top 10: