Spiritfarer Planning For Three Major Free Updates In 2021

The journey will get quite a bit sweeter this year.

Spiritfarer will be spinning new stories throughout 2021.

Thunder Lotus Games have announced three major updates for 2021 today, and all of them will be free for existing players. The updates are known as "Lily" (targeting this spring), "Beverly" (summer), and "Jackie & Daria" (fall), and will add one spirit in the first two updates and two in the third.

More story content and improved co-op are planned for the Lily update, while Beverly will focus on new building/recipes. Jackie & Daria will add a new event and a new island.