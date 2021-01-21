King's Bounty II Claims August 24 Release For Switch

Sounds like a reachable goal.

The tactical RPG King's Bounty II has finally secured its launch date for all platforms.

After being announced for a Switch release in a March 2020 Direct Mini with a planned release of "2020", it was finally announced for release on August 24 in an Epic Games Store presentation earlier today. Publisher Koch Media later confirmed this was the release date for Switch as well.

Players will have their choice of three playable leaders in King's Bounty II, and will be able to explore an expansive world from a third-person perspective before shifting to an overhead tactical view when combat inevitably erupts.