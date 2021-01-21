Stardew Valley Updated To Version 1.5: Adds Local Co-Op Among Features And Fixes

Farming with friends will be a little bit more intimate once *gestures wildly* is over.

A major update is now out for Stardew Valley that adds a host of new features.

The version 1.5 update is now available on the eShop and includes a local co-op play option to go along with the existing online play. New music, goals, community upgrades, and secrets are also included in the update.

Although a full console version changelog is not yet available, the PC version's 1.5 changelog can be viewed here (contains spoilers).