Harmony's Odyssey Plans To Tell Tale On Switch In 2021

by Donald Theriault - February 9, 2021, 9:26 am EST
Source: MythicOwl

...I don't want to think about the possibility of Zeus with a smartphone, thanks...

The creators of 2018's Hexologic have announced their next project will be a mythological adventure with a twist.

MythicOwl revealed a new game called Harmony's Odyssey today, which is targeting a 2021 release for Switch. The odyssey will take place in a world which crosses the mythological with the modern, where minotaurs and cyclopes have access to cars and smartphones.

The titular main character has to help enhance the daily lives of these creatures.

