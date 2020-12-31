Animal Crossing Getting Sanrio And Mario Crossovers In March, Festivale Next Month

Pave is not a way to stream WWE Network, though they do dance better than R-Truth.

Animal Crossing will be dropping an update on Thursday that adds a bit more life to parties.

The update includes the "Festivale" event, which is scheduled to take place on February 15 and features a feather hunt with Pavé the peacock. New reactions and items will also be dropped in the update.

Two items are also pending for the anniversary of the game in March: a set of Sanrio (Hello Kitty and friends) Amiibo cards will be sold starting March 26 (exclusively at Target in the US), and the update trailer teases March's update with the Super Mario 35 celebration items.