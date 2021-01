...is there something about one Koopa Kid that makes them easier to LEGO?

Another LEGO Mario set has been announced.

The "Master Your Adventure Maker Set" is now available on LEGO's website and is coming soon to retailers. Retailing for US$59.99, the set includes mini-figures of Goomba, Koopa Paratroopa, Bob-omb, and Larry Koopa.

The interactive elements include a timer block, two item blocks, and a pipe that creates a 30 second challenge.