So if you want to beat III first, you are officially on the clock.

The final exam for Class VII, much like most collegiate exams, will take place in April.

North American and European versions of Trails of Cold Steel IV will release on Switch April 9 (Oceania on 16 April). Preorders for a "Frontline Edition" of the game are still available.

The follow-up to last June's Trails of Cold Steel III is the final chapter in this aspect of Falcom's turn-based Trails series.