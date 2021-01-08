Persona 5 Strikers To Cross Into The World Of Dragalia Lost

Joining Euden, the Haildom... Mega Man, Danganronpa...

Dragalia Lost has racked up some impressive crossovers, and the latest one might steal your heart.

A trailer was posted on Nintendo's mobile Youtube a short time ago announcing a crossover event with Persona 5 Strikers. More details will be posted on the game's website and in-game notifications in late January, though Joker and another character from Strikers will be available for completing an ingame event.

Other crossover events in the past have featured Fire Emblem Heroes (twice), Mega Man, Monster Hunter, and the Danganronpa series of visual novels as well as other properties of the game's developer Cygames.