Splatfests will kick off 2021 in style.

As announced in the September Mario Anniversary Direct, there will be a Super Mario Bros-themed Splatfest running on July 15 (5 p.m. ET) for a full 48 hours. The two sides will be Pearl's Mushrooms against Marina's Super Stars.

The top 35 registered players in the Splatfest will also have an opportunity in North America to win a Super Mario 35th Anniversary coin.