Nintendo Showing Off Super Nintendo World In Video Airing December 18

So apparently we can't end the year in Nintendo with a Final Fantasy VII villain. Got it.

Nintendo is throwing one more video before settling down for the holidays.

A 15 minute video presentation will air tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. Pacific / 2300 UTC to show off Super Nintendo World (opening in Japan on February 4). It will show some of the items in the new attraction at Universal Studios Japan.

Nintendo have specified that no game information will be included.