Redout: Space Assault Blasts Off January 22

It's all the fun of that racing game without any of the nasty publisher business.

The developers of racing game Redout have made some dramatic changes of both genre and publisher for their next title.

Redout: Space Assault - a prequel to the 2019 racing game - will be available on January 22. A prequel to the original Redout game, Space Assault is instead a high speed space shooter.

34BigThings, the developer of the Redout games, was acquired by Saber Interactive in a series of deals last month and Saber will be handling the publishing duties. The original Redout was published by the embattled Nicalis.