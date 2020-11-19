Donkey Kong Country 3 Highlights December Additions To Switch Online Libraries

I really *hate* being asked to babysit on short notice.

The final Switch Online update of 2020 will also be the biggest one of the year.

The SNES library will add four new games on Friday, with a solo title for the NES library. The main title (and only first-party one) is Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble to complete the original DKC trilogy on Switch Online. Other titles coming this week include 1993 Jaleco brawler Tuff E Nuff (aka Dead Dance in Japan), 1992 Atlus release Super Valis IV (the final release of the platformer series in North America), and The Ignition Factor.

Nightshade, the 1992 Konami (as Ultra Games) published adventure game that would serve as the forerunner to the 1993 Super Nintendo game Shadowrun, is the sole NES game in this update.

The Japanese lineup keeps DKC 3 and The Ignition Factor aka Fire Fighting, but swaps in Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zen’in Shugo, (a follow-up to Super Dodgeball with 4 player support), Sunsoft's arena fighter Sugoi Hebereke, and the Japan-exclusive Nintendo/Konami co-production Smash Ping Pong from the Famicom Disk System.