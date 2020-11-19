We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
SwitchWiiU

Fighters Pass 1 Amiibo Line To Finish March 26

by Donald Theriault - December 10, 2020, 9:38 pm EST
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

Getting that out right before Mario dies again.

Terry, Byleth, and the bird will come home in figure form in March.

The final three Amiibo for Fighters Pass 1 from Smash Ultimate will release March 26, according to a Nintendo of America tweet. Byleth will only be sold in a male version (as with Robin).

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement