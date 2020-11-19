Fighters Pass 1 Amiibo Line To Finish March 26

Getting that out right before Mario dies again.
Terry, Byleth, and the bird will come home in figure form in March.
The final three Amiibo for Fighters Pass 1 from Smash Ultimate will release March 26, according to a Nintendo of America tweet. Byleth will only be sold in a male version (as with Robin).
Super #SmashBrosUltimate #amiibo for DLC fighters Banjo & Kazooie, Terry, and Byleth will be available starting March 26th! pic.twitter.com/IrjvmByp4o— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 11, 2020