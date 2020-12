Featuring Bruce Campbell in a stunning single role.

The Switch will get to deal with the Necronomicon a bit more in 2021.

Boss Team Games will publish Evil Dead: The Game on Switch next year. Developed by Saber Interactive and set in the zombie-focused franchise, it is a 4v1 game where players can be among Ash's gang of survivors, or the Kandarian Demon.

The trailer can be viewed here.