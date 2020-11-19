We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Announced For Summer 2021

by Donald Theriault - December 10, 2020, 7:59 pm EST
Source: ZA/UM

This game made quite a Marx - and every other philosopher you can think of - last year.

One of 2019's most critically acclaimed RPGs will be landing on Switch next summer.

Disco Elysium will release on the Switch in a "Final Cut" version, which will include full voice acting and additional quests / areas to explore. A physical collector's edition will also be available from iam8bit for US$249.99 with a full vinyl soundtrack, mini sculpture, art book, cloth map, and a reversible cover physical copy of the game. The digital copy will be US$39.99 or equivalent.

In Disco Elysium, players control a detective with the freedom to solve - or commit - a series of crimes centred on a city block.

