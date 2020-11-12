We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Nintendo Announces Decrease to North American MSRP of Two Dragon Quest Games

by Donald Theriault - December 7, 2020, 9:11 pm EST
When you're competing with $120 for DQXI + over 9000 other games for a year, a drop is inevitable.

Nintendo has implemented price drops on two of their games published in 2019.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 and Dragon Quest XI S have both had their MSRPs in North America lowered from $59.99 US / $79.99 Canadian to $49.99 US / $64.99 Canadian. This drop takes effect today.

The reduction comes a few days after the S version of Dragon Quest XI was ported to PlayStation 4, as well as the Xbox One and PC digital platforms - with the Xbox version also appearing on the GamePass subscription service.

