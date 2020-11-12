The NWR presence at East may be muted as well.

PAX East 2020 was the last major gaming convention before the COVID-19 outbreak, and the 2021 edition may be the first one back.

PAX have confirmed a slightly modified schedule of events for their popular fan expos in 2021 after cancelling PAX West and the board game-focused PAX Unplugged this year due to gathering limits. PAX South 2021, which would normally be held mid-winter in San Antonio, TX, has been cancelled, while PAX East is moving from a previously-planned April slot to June 3-6, 2021 in Boston, MA "pending public health developments" and sign-off from local leaders.

PAX West will retain its Labor Day weekend time slot in Seattle, WA for now with the same caveats. International attendance for the shows may be muted due to restrictions on non-essential international travel into the United States that in some cases are expected to continue through the end of 2021. (Attendees from outside the United States may be forced to self-isolate for two weeks upon their return to their home countries as though they were confirmed to have the virus.)