New Switch System Update Adds Enhanced Sharing Features And New Front Screen Icons

Since no actively sold system has folders at the moment, could the Switch PLEASE buck the trend for v12?
A new version of the Switch's system software has made Switch Online more prominent and added new sharing functions.
Version 11.0 is now available for both the Switch and Switch Lite. Full patch notes can be found here, and among the highlights:
- Screenshots and videos can now be transferred wirelessly to a smartphone or tablet (via QR codes), or via USB on a computer (note: the dock is specifically NOT supported for this)
- Nintendo Switch Online now has a direct link on the homepage of the Switch for easy checking of benefits
- Game data can be set automatically to download from Save Data Cloud
- Download prioritization can be set for games, DLC, or updates
- Button maps can now be given names
- New user icons