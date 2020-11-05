Universal Studios Japan To Open Super Nintendo World In February 2021

Well ahead of the 202...1 Olympics they were shooting for.

The world's first Nintendo theme park is finally opening after several months of pandemic-induced delays.

Super Nintendo World will open at Universal Studios in Nintendo's home city of Osaka on February 4, according to an announcement made overnight (NA time). It was originally set to open in the summer of 2020 ahead of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, but both the games and the park opening were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the attractions at the park will be an alternate reality Mario Kart track. More pictures are available in the Twitter post below: