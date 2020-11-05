We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
North America Adds New Fortnite Switch Bundle For "Cyber Monday"

by Donald Theriault - November 30, 2020, 8:02 am EST
Source: Nintendo

As if there weren't enough of the bloody things in the wild...

Nintendo has brought a Fortnite-fueled Switch bundle previously found in Europe to North America for the tail end of Black Friday madness.

The bundle retails for standard Switch MSRP, and comes with a yellow left/blue right Joy-Con controller combination and unique dock design. Fortnite comes pre-installed, and the bundle also includes 2000 V-Bucks (roughly a $20 value) as part of the "Wildcat Bundle" of cosmetics.

A previous Switch+Fortnite bundle was sold in 2018 in North America.

