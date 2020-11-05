We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Original Super Mario Maker Online Services To End On March 31, 2021

by Donald Theriault - November 25, 2020, 6:26 am EST
Total comments: 1

So is Mario retiring at the end of the fiscal year or something?

The centrepiece of Mario's 30th anniversary won't make it out of it's 35th.

Super Mario Maker, the 2015 Wii U release, will see its online services shut down on March 31, 2021. This will prevent course uploads as well as use of the Super Mario Maker bookmark website, and the game will also be removed from the Wii U eShop.

In its lifetime, the original Super Mario Maker shipped just over 4 million copies and saw hundreds of millions of courses uploaded. The "Bookmark" could be used to send the data for these stages to a player's Wii U provided they were signed in with a Nintendo account.

Talkback

Enner3 hours ago

End-of-fiscal-year reaper.

I get why, but this is still bs.

