Original Super Mario Maker Online Services To End On March 31, 2021

So is Mario retiring at the end of the fiscal year or something?

The centrepiece of Mario's 30th anniversary won't make it out of it's 35th.

Super Mario Maker, the 2015 Wii U release, will see its online services shut down on March 31, 2021. This will prevent course uploads as well as use of the Super Mario Maker bookmark website, and the game will also be removed from the Wii U eShop.

From 31/03, you will no longer be able to upload courses in #SuperMarioMaker for #WiiU. Thank you to all the players for supporting Super Mario Maker for Wii U since 2015!



In its lifetime, the original Super Mario Maker shipped just over 4 million copies and saw hundreds of millions of courses uploaded. The "Bookmark" could be used to send the data for these stages to a player's Wii U provided they were signed in with a Nintendo account.