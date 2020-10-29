Hitman 3 Unveils New Location And Engine Tech

Hopefully one of the targets is a political figure who resembles Winnie the Pooh.

Hitman 3 is coming to the Switch in cloud form next year, and developer IO Interactive is showing off some of the tech that will be viewable in this version.

IO posted a trailer earlier today that showed off a new location for Agent 47's hunts, the Chinese megacity Chongqing, as well as graphical enhancements for newer consoles in the game's Glacier engine.

Although no date has been given for the launch of the Switch version, it is slated to launch on other cloud-based streaming platforms January 20.