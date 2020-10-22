New Super Mario LEGO Sets Announced

Time to hit the bricks once again.
New Year's Day isn't normally a day associated with shopping - but it will be in 2021 thanks to LEGO and Nintendo.
A new round of Super Mario-themed LEGO will be sold on January 1 at select retailers and on the LEGO website. Among the new sets:
- A 366-piece "Master Your Adventure" set which features changeable power-ups (US$(EUR 59.99)
- "Wiggler's Poison Swamp" expansion set (US$/EUR 39.99)
- "Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge" expansion set (US$/EUR 29.99)
- "Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter" expansion set (US$19.99/EUR 24.99)
- Penguin and Tanooki Mario Power-Up Sets (US$/EUR 9.99)
- Series 2 Character blind packs with Huckit Crab, Spiny Cheep Cheep, Ninji, Foo, Parachute Goomba, Fly Guy, Poison Mushroom, Para-Beetle, Thwimp or Bone Goomba.(US$4.99/EUR 3.99 ea)