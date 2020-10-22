Animal Crossing New Horizons Save Transfer Goes Live November 19

And 20 million people just breathed a massive sigh of relief.

The winter update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is adding a feature that will warm the hearts of paranoid players everywhere.

Full save data transfer for New Horizons will be available as part of the last update of the year on Thursday (November 19). A single player's resident data will be movable to another Switch, and an Island Transfer tool will be available on the eShop to facilitate moving the entire island to a new system.

The fall update will also add information for "Turkey Day" (November 26) and "Toy Day" (December 24), a new storage expansion, and new emotes.