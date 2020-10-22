We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Animal Crossing New Horizons Save Transfer Goes Live November 19

by Donald Theriault - November 17, 2020, 9:11 am EST
Total comments: 2

And 20 million people just breathed a massive sigh of relief.

The winter update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is adding a feature that will warm the hearts of paranoid players everywhere.

Full save data transfer for New Horizons will be available as part of the last update of the year on Thursday (November 19). A single player's resident data will be movable to another Switch, and an Island Transfer tool will be available on the eShop to facilitate moving the entire island to a new system.

The fall update will also add information for "Turkey Day" (November 26) and "Toy Day" (December 24), a new storage expansion, and new emotes.

Talkback

Stratos10 hours ago

I want to know how they handle the single person's save data. Do you pack everything into your house and the house is moved to a new island? Does your group progress on the island also come with you or is it like you moved to a new Nook Island and have to unlock everything again? What about your museum donations and nook-azon catalog items?

I'm sure that some people would love to "start fresh" on the island development if they were not the island rep in the past, but others would just want to make a copy of the original island including progress but remove the other players houses (make a copy of the same island).

Will it have its own story setup, like Nook offers to found a new island with you? Whatever it turns out to be, I worry it will be obtuse, annoying for no good reason, and generally disappoint everyone and satisfy no one.

Khushrenada7 hours ago

Does it only allow the transfer once or can you do it whenever you need to?

